The Storytellers: From Cry Freetown to Sing Freetown #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast “From Cry Freetown to Sing Freetown” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with two of Sierra Leone’s most celebrated storytellers; award-winning playwright and founder of Freetong Players Charlie Haffner, and Emmy, BAFTA, and Peabody-winning journalist Sorious Samura.



In this conversation, they discussed the overview of Samura’s documentary titled “Cry Freetown,” which gives insights into the Sierra Leone civil war and the impact it created.



“At that time we needed to make the film the way we made it because it was a cry for help and indeed the world listened. But I have always said to my family that I don’t want that movie to be my legacy, I want people in the world particularly in Africa to remember Sierra Leone with stories that will help change the narrative of the country,” said Samura.



Haffner went on to talk about his journey as a playwright and how he has been able to be successful all these years in the field of theatre.



“I proved to the world that theatre is like any other profession. When we left college, we were ambitious, so many of my friends wanted to be professionals in other fields which are already established institutions, but I was the only one who took that road of theatre arts that was neglected in this country, and today I have succeeded, said Haffner.



A radio broadcast with Charlie Haffner and Sorious Samura on #MakeSierraLeoneFamous goes out on Wednesday at 11:00 GMT on Radio Democracy 98.1.



