August 17, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Drizilik’s Ashobi Album Is Out Now

Lamin Kargbo 6 hours ago 1 min read

Ashobi the 14-track sophomore album from Sierra Leonean singer and rapper Drizilik is out now. Stream it on Audiomack, Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and more!

The tracklist.

  • Ashobi featuring Idris Elba
  • Dig Hole
  • Bad Padi
  • Lion featuring Team Salute
  • Tell featuring Mic Monsta
  • Said and Done featuring Skillz and Fiokee
  • Decide
  • Empty Bag featuring Mic
  • Opin Yu Yai featuring Mimi Wood
  • Big Artist
  • Popular featuring Ramoni
  • Exodus
  • Fana Makit
  • Hype

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Isha Johansen elected as new FIFA Foundation Board member

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Normal life returns to Freetown after violent anti-government protests

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Government of Sierra Leone revokes the curfew in Freetown and other parts of the country

4 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

Drizilik’s Ashobi Album Is Out Now

6 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Isha Johansen elected as new FIFA Foundation Board member

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Normal life returns to Freetown after violent anti-government protests

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Government of Sierra Leone revokes the curfew in Freetown and other parts of the country

4 days ago Lamin Kargbo