Drizilik’s Ashobi Album Is Out Now

Ashobi the 14-track sophomore album from Sierra Leonean singer and rapper Drizilik is out now. Stream it on Audiomack, Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and more!
The tracklist.
- Ashobi featuring Idris Elba
- Dig Hole
- Bad Padi
- Lion featuring Team Salute
- Tell featuring Mic Monsta
- Said and Done featuring Skillz and Fiokee
- Decide
- Empty Bag featuring Mic
- Opin Yu Yai featuring Mimi Wood
- Big Artist
- Popular featuring Ramoni
- Exodus
- Fana Makit
- Hype
