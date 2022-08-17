Drizilik’s Ashobi Album Is Out Now

Ashobi the 14-track sophomore album from Sierra Leonean singer and rapper Drizilik is out now. Stream it on Audiomack, Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and more!

The tracklist.

Ashobi featuring Idris Elba

featuring Idris Elba Dig Hole

Bad Padi

Lion featuring Team Salute

featuring Team Salute Tell featuring Mic Monsta

featuring Mic Monsta Said and Done featuring Skillz and Fiokee

featuring Skillz and Fiokee Decide

Empty Bag featuring Mic

featuring Mic Opin Yu Yai featuring Mimi Wood

featuring Mimi Wood Big Artist

Popular featuring Ramoni

featuring Ramoni Exodus

Fana Makit

Hype