Government of Sierra Leone imposes a nationwide curfew amid violent protests

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has declared a nationwide curfew amid violent protests across communities in Freetown and other parts of the country.



In the morning hours of Wednesday, August 10, 2022, there are protests across different communities in the east end of Freetown and other major towns across the northern province of Sierra Leone. The police are currently running battles with protesters and unconfirmed reports have said that there have been deaths and the numbers are unclear.



This comes after three days of protest planned by concerned citizens who seek to express their views over the continuous hardship in the country. Over the past couple of months, the costs of basic commodities, fuel, and other needs have skyrocketed rapidly and there seems to be no change.



Following this incident, the internet was shut down across the country for over two hours.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show that #SierraLeone is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown amid anti-government protests in #Freetown; metrics indicate national connectivity at 5% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing 📵



📰 Report: https://t.co/i33uW9Cq85 pic.twitter.com/k0Xg73cq2k — NetBlocks (@netblocks) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the United Nations Country Representative, European Union in Sierra Leone, and the U.S Embassy have condemned the act of violence and called for a swift intervention over this incident.



Seeing disturbing reports of violence in Freetown and elsewhere in Sierra Leone. We urge calm and restraint on all sides. — USEmbassyFreetown (@USEmbFreetown) August 10, 2022

Receiving disturbing reports of violent acts in the context of demonstrations in some parts of Freetown. 🇪🇺EU Delegation encouraging all sides to refrain from violence and to stay calm. Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 is known as a peaceful country. — EU in Sierra Leone (@EUinSierraLeone) August 10, 2022

The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses serious concerns over the violent incidents that occurred today in Freetown, including reports of casualties. The UN calls for calm & dialogue, and stands ready to facilitate such dialogue. — Babatunde Ahonsi (@AhonsiBA) August 10, 2022

Stay tuned for more information.