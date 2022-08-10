August 11, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Government of Sierra Leone imposes a nationwide curfew amid violent protests

Lamin Kargbo 1 day ago 2 min read

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has declared a nationwide curfew amid violent protests across communities in Freetown and other parts of the country. 

In the morning hours of Wednesday, August 10, 2022, there are protests across different communities in the east end of Freetown and other major towns across the northern province of Sierra Leone. The police are currently running battles with protesters and unconfirmed reports have said that there have been deaths and the numbers are unclear.

This comes after three days of protest planned by concerned citizens who seek to express their views over the continuous hardship in the country. Over the past couple of months, the costs of basic commodities, fuel, and other needs have skyrocketed rapidly and there seems to be no change. 

Following this incident, the internet was shut down across the country for over two hours.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Country Representative, European Union in Sierra Leone, and the U.S Embassy have condemned the act of violence and called for a swift intervention over this incident.  

Stay tuned for more information. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Security man wins 75 Thousand (USD 5000) from 5 Leone lotto bet with Mercury International

52 mins ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

“I urge all Sierra Leoneans to be calm” – President Bio calls for tranquility amidst anti-government protests

13 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Sierra Leone Movie: “Wath E’ Behra” receives nomination for Best Documentary at this year’s Golden Harvest Film Festival

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

2 min read

Security man wins 75 Thousand (USD 5000) from 5 Leone lotto bet with Mercury International

52 mins ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

“I urge all Sierra Leoneans to be calm” – President Bio calls for tranquility amidst anti-government protests

13 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Government of Sierra Leone imposes a nationwide curfew amid violent protests

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Sierra Leone Movie: “Wath E’ Behra” receives nomination for Best Documentary at this year’s Golden Harvest Film Festival

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo