Government of Sierra Leone imposes a nationwide curfew amid violent protests

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has declared a nationwide curfew amid violent protests across communities in Freetown and other parts of the country.
In the morning hours of Wednesday, August 10, 2022, there are protests across different communities in the east end of Freetown and other major towns across the northern province of Sierra Leone. The police are currently running battles with protesters and unconfirmed reports have said that there have been deaths and the numbers are unclear.
This comes after three days of protest planned by concerned citizens who seek to express their views over the continuous hardship in the country. Over the past couple of months, the costs of basic commodities, fuel, and other needs have skyrocketed rapidly and there seems to be no change.
Following this incident, the internet was shut down across the country for over two hours.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Country Representative, European Union in Sierra Leone, and the U.S Embassy have condemned the act of violence and called for a swift intervention over this incident.
Stay tuned for more information.
