The Playwright: Healing Sierra Leone’s Soul With Plays and Poems #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast “Healing Sierra Leone’s Soul With Plays and Poems” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with Oumar Farouk Sesay, a Sierra Leonean poet, playwright, and author.

In this conversation, he talks and shares insights from his four-decade-long career as a writer and creative.

“It’s the passion, the desire to be heard and to keep the culture alive is what has kept me going all these years. Besides, when it comes to writing, it is difficult to just quit, because it is in you when an idea comes to mind it keeps nagging from within and you will feel like you have been scolded to get it out, so you will know no peace until you have it written somewhere,” he said.

Sesay further talks about his recent play “The Throne,” a play challenging audiences to question their beliefs on identity, homosexuality, and tradition.

“Throne is a play that has a question of inheritance. I wrote it a long time ago as a radio play and I then submitted it to BBC Radio for their annual competition but didn’t go through. Years later, when the issue about homosexuality started kicking I then think of turning it into a drama play.”

A radio broadcast with Oumar Farouk Sesay on #MakeSierraLeoneFamous goes out on Wednesday at 11:00 GMT on Radio Democracy 98.1.

