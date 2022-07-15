Presidents Koroma, Obasanjo, and Johnson-Sirleaf awarded the “Order of The Eagle of Zambia” honor from President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia on Thursday, July 14, 2022, conferred ‘The Order of The Eagle of Zambia’ 1st Division to Former President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.
The three former West African presidents were decorated with Zambia’s highest civil recognition for their unrelenting efforts to establish, and promote democracy and good governance across the African continent.
Upon receiving his award Former President Koroma in a tweet extends his appreciation to the Zambian President.
“I’m committed to serving our continent but your recognition makes it even more worthy,” said Former President Koroma.
The Order of the Eagle of Zambia is the highest civil decoration of Zambia. It was founded in October 1965 and consisted of four grades including Grand Commander (GCEZ), Grand Officer (GOEZ) Officer (OEZ), and Member (MEZ).
