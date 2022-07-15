Presidents Koroma, Obasanjo, and Johnson-Sirleaf awarded the “Order of The Eagle of Zambia” honor from President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia on Thursday, July 14, 2022, conferred ‘The Order of The Eagle of Zambia’ 1st Division to Former President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.



The three former West African presidents were decorated with Zambia’s highest civil recognition for their unrelenting efforts to establish, and promote democracy and good governance across the African continent.



Conferred 'Order of The Eagle of Zambia' 1st Division, to Their Excellencies Ellen Sirleaf Johnson, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ernest Bai Koroma, who’ve distinguished themselves in #Africa & beyond, for their unrelenting efforts to establish & promote democracy & good governance. pic.twitter.com/nkMlnKIHc4 — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) July 14, 2022

Upon receiving his award Former President Koroma in a tweet extends his appreciation to the Zambian President.



“I’m committed to serving our continent but your recognition makes it even more worthy,” said Former President Koroma.



@OluObasanjo1 @MaEllenSirleaf and I, had a huge surprise today! Thank you @HHichilema for the great honour bestowed upon us by conferring us the ‘The order of the Eagle of Zambia’ 1st division. I’m committed to serve our continent but your recognition makes it even more worthy! pic.twitter.com/mHya9OicCG — Ernest Bai Koroma (@ebklegacy) July 15, 2022

The Order of the Eagle of Zambia is the highest civil decoration of Zambia. It was founded in October 1965 and consisted of four grades including Grand Commander (GCEZ), Grand Officer (GOEZ) Officer (OEZ), and Member (MEZ).

