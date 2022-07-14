Mane Chronicles: A Startup Natural Hair Brand Grows in Sierra Leone #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast “Mane Chronicles: A Startup Natural Hair Brand Grows in Sierra Leone” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with Tarah Majeek an entrepreneur and founder of the self-care and wellness brand Mane Chronicles.



In this conversation, she discussed branding, startups, and tips on how she transformed a hobby into a business.



“When I was in college I discovered the natural hair movement and by then I was following a lot of Instagram bloggers and influencers that have natural hair. I love the versatility of their hair, I love the fact that their hair could be straight and everything about it. Later on, I started following DIYs videos with my friend, reading and watching youtube videos on how to make these products, their benefits, and from what we learned from the videos we started mixing these products for ourselves.”



Majeek further gave advice to young people who want to start their own business in Sierra Leone and the steps they should follow.



“If you are starting a business please find something else to do to boost you, because if you don’t have enough income coming you will struggle a lot along the way.”



