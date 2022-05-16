Yulisa Ahmadu launches seed fund to support young entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone

Yulisa Ahmadu has launched a seed fund for micro-entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone. The initiative which was announced on Facebook last week will award two young business owners (USD 2,000) each to turn their dream into business reality.

“I just want to help. Sometimes you plant a seed of growth and it can impact many lives in ways you can never imagine,” said Ahmadu.

In Sierra Leone, small businesses are faced with many challenges. These range from access to investment to management.

“I know businesses are struggling during this period. A lot of young people have dreams and aspirations, but don’t have the capital to start.”

Ahamdu plans to make this seed fund an annual investment. To apply for this program make sure you must be below the age of 35, must reside in Sierra Leone, have an existing business, or a viable business idea. Send your business brief via email to ([email protected]), as of August 30, 2022.