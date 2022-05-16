Mercury International announces Drizilk as its first Brand Ambassador

Mercury International has signed award-winning hip-hop and afrobeat artist Benjamin Menelik George known as Drizilik as the celebrity brand ambassador for their Affiliate program. The affiliate program offers part-time employment to partners who generate new customers and promote the company’s sports betting products.

Martin Micheal, the Managing Director of Mercury International said that the partnership with Drizilik will help them reach a broader audience in Sierra Leone.

I now represent @betatmercurysl as a Brand Ambassador for their Affiliate program. 🤝 @MEMLAW1

Great opportunity to touch more lives and make positive impact. pic.twitter.com/aOVjsvDCHn — Di Shukubly Ashɔbi (@drizilik) May 13, 2022

“Drizilik is popular among our customers, he is the biggest artist in Sierra Leone. He has a large online base and he will bring a lot to our affiliate program,” he said.

As the first brand ambassador to be selected by Mercury, Drizilik said he values the company’s impact.

“I always look for opportunities to work with brands that positively affect young people in Sierra Leone. Mercury’s partner affiliate program creates employment that allows young people to earn a living.”

Mercury International launched its lottery and sports betting products in 2007. Its games include the 5/90 lottery, sports betting, online betting, Zone, Rapids, and Virtual Rapid games.

