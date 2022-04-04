Home Africa Kei Kamara scores his first goal for CF Montreal
Kei Kamara scores his first goal for CF Montreal

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
Kei Kamara has scored his first goal for the Major League Soccer side, CF Montreal as the team secure a 4 – 3 win against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. 

Kamara scoring for Montreal makes it his 9th MLS club and this is his first goal since he returned back to the league in February this year. In total, he has scored 131 goals against 24 teams in the MLS. 

The 37-year-old striker started his MLS journey in 2006, and is one of the top ten scorers in the league, he is now two goals away from tying with Jamie Moreno at 133 MLS goals for the fourth-most in league history. 

