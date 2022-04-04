Angélique Kidjo beats Wizkid, Femi Kuti and others to win the Best Global Music award at the 64th Grammys

Benin superstar Angelique Kidjo has won the Best Global Music award at the 64th Grammy.



She won this year’s award with her project “Mother Nature”, leaving behind Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos (Deluxe)”, Femi Kuti & Made Kuti’s “Legacy+”, “Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1” by Rocky Dawuni, and “East-West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert” by Daniel Ho & Friends.



This is the 5th Grammy award for the 61-year-old singer who has been in music for over 40 years. She featured past Grammy winner Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, and Mr. Eazi in her Mother Nature album.



She first won a Grammy in 2008 for Best Contemporary World Music Album. In 2011, she was nominated for another award, but she lost it. IN 2015, she picked her second Grammy for “Eve,” a tribute to Africa’s women. She also won in 2016, her third for her 2015 album, Sings.

Altogether, the singer called the ‘undisputed queen of African music has had many Grammy nominations including the Best Music Video of 1995 and Best World Music Album for works completed in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2014 2015, and 2019.



The Best Global Music Album category recognizes performers outside the United States who showcase non-European, indigenous influences in their body of work.

The award was first handed out in 1992 to Mickey Hart.

