Sierra Leonean female singer, Rozzay Sokota has just released her debut album titled “Sokota Vibe”.

The “Sokota Vibe” was released on March 27, 2022, it comprises 11 songs that cover stories from love, life, and many other areas. It also features Ghanian singer Kuami Eugene in the song titled “Silence”.

Go check the “Sokota Vibe” album now on Audiomack, and other streaming platforms.