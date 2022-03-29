19 years old Kallum Cesay helps Leone Stars secure a win against Congo Brazzaville

Kallum Cesay, a 19-year-old debutant for Sierra Leone has helped the Leone Stars secure a win against the Red Devils of Congo Brazzaville after scoring two goals in the last match of three friendlies the team played in Antalya, Turkey.



19-year-old @KallumCesay has been handed a chance to prove himself against Congo Brazzaville after being named in Sierra Leone's first eleven. pic.twitter.com/pS0UQKDYY3 — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) March 29, 2022

The Tottenham Hotspurs central midfielder scored his first goal in a penalty spot-kick at the 53rd minute of the game, and just 10 minutes later he made it two. At full time, the match ended in two goals to one in favor of Sierra Leone which made it the second win in a row for the Leone Stars.



Cesay was delighted to have been given his first senior international call-up for Sierra Leone.



“I have no clue how it came about, they (the Sierra Leone Football Association) just sent an email out of the blue – I didn’t know anything about it and I was as surprised and delighted as my family was. It’s definitely a good experience but now I need to work hard, try to get into the team, and just keep doing my best,” said Cesay.

The midfielder is among 10 new players who have been added to the Sierra Leone National Men’s Football team, he joins the likes of Bolton Wanderers striker Amadou Bakayoko, Watford’s Kamil Conteh, Jonathan Morsay from Panetolikos, Demba Kamara from Ramini Calcio and several others.

