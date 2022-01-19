Home Africa New Music Video: Watch “Champion” by Mello Seven & Shadow Boxxer
New Music Video: Watch “Champion” by Mello Seven & Shadow Boxxer

by Alhassan Lamin
“Champion” is the latest music video from Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, Mello Seven featuring longtime hip hop rapper Shadow Boxxer

The song which was produced by Thy Young is a motivational anthem for people to do their best in what they do so they can succeed, because “No one is born a champion, champions are made”.

“Champion’ video was shot and produced by Michael Songa and was released on January 18, 2022. 

