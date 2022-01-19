New Music Video: Watch “Champion” by Mello Seven & Shadow Boxxer

“Champion” is the latest music video from Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, Mello Seven featuring longtime hip hop rapper Shadow Boxxer.



The song which was produced by Thy Young is a motivational anthem for people to do their best in what they do so they can succeed, because “No one is born a champion, champions are made”.



“Champion’ video was shot and produced by Michael Songa and was released on January 18, 2022.

