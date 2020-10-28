In Case Yu Mis Am: Highlights from Sierra Leone Arts & Culture Festival Day 1

Last night was Day 1 of SLACFest 2020 ‘Bridging the gap between home and the Diaspora’. The event started at 7:30 pm GMT kicking off with an address by the host Makeda Cole.

Ade Daramy an author and a historian, captured the minds of a lot of people who have not gotten the opportunity to have knowledge about Sierra Leone’s story with the first keynote address. Daramy paid attention and highlighted key figures from Sierra Leone who did industrious and beautiful work out there when they were alive. He shared the story of Ella Goblo Gulama, Sir Samuel Lewis, Sir Milton Margai, John Akar, etc.

“Sierra Leone can be great again if we want it to be”, his last words as he ended his delivery, and called out parents and guardians to give support to kids who will want to do more in making Sierra Leone great.

I would love to listen to a podcast by @AdeD1955 explaining Sierra Leone’s history 😩. — Madoni baby (@cilla_wright20) October 27, 2020

Some great figures to learn more about –



Samuel Benjamin Thomas, Bai Bureh,Ella Kobla Gulama, OBE, Frances Claudia Wright, OBE, John Akar, John Joseph Akar Appallent, Sir Samuel Lewis, Sir Milton Margai



Thank you @AdeD1955 truly appreciate you 👏🏾 — The Young Sierra Leonean (@Young_Salone) October 27, 2020

Dear Ade, thank you for sharing your knowledge about Sierra leone history . Sierra leone was the first place in the world to allow women to vote ! what about that ! we are great and should not be afraid to say it ! By the way 65 no way !!!!!! — mamuna camapo Maiyo (@malaika1983) October 28, 2020

Note to self: Read all of @AdeD1955's articles and buy his books. 📚



Sheesh! Learned more about #SierraLeonean history during his 10 minute keynote than I have ever learned in my entire 25 + years of schooling. #SLACfest @Young_Salone — Christiana Kallon Kelly 🇸🇱 (@cskallon) October 27, 2020

Incredible presentation of the historical figures of Sierra Leone like Sir Samuel Lewis and my own grant aunt Madam Ella Koblo Gulama by @AdeD1955 Keynote Speaker at the #slacfest2020 just bowled over. @RichardHoney you and Sir Samuel Lewis have something in common -Barrister 🇸🇱 — Alimatu Dimonekene (@TheAlima) October 27, 2020

"For those that want to connect / reconnect with Sierra Leone… get to the point where striving for excellence becomes the norm !! "

–@AdeD1955 #SLACFEST pic.twitter.com/si1hZRRU6f — KNTL🖤tcim✍🏾 (@AhhDamnHer) October 27, 2020

Next up was the SLACFest official Selection 2020. This featured Sierra Leonean artists like Julian Knoxx and Adnan Koroma

In Praise Of Still Boys is a reexamination of the artist’s childhood growing up in Sierra Leone through the lives and experiences of young boys living and growing next to the blue waters of the Atlantic ocean.

This narrates Sierra Leone’s journey from slavery, to independence, to war, and now to present times. Di Langa Waka (The Long Walk)

The second and the final keynote address was done by Vickie Remoe chief content marketing officer of Vickie Remoe & Company and host of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast. Remoe is one of the leading creative entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone, in her address spoke about how Sierra Leone is a sunken place: A guide for young Sierra Leoneans who must grow a garden from a gutter

“Make no mistake about it. Salone noh fine. And when I say e noh fine I’m not talking about the aesthetics. I’m talking about the basics—social welfare and utilities that a majority of our citizens still lack—clean water, three meals a day, electricity, for girls protection from sexual violence and youth access to skills and opportunities,” Vickie Remoe chief content marketing officer, Vickie Remoe & Company

Building anything in Sierra Leone takes grit and sacrifice. Even those people who use their proximity to power or government money to expedite or bypass due process soon realize this @VickieRemoe #SLACfest — The Young Sierra Leonean (@Young_Salone) October 27, 2020

I think @Young_Salone has the potential to unify diaspora & home-based #SierraLeone communities & change how we see ourselves & how we’re seen. That’s the power of the arts. It would be interesting to explore the impact of our neglected creativity on our national identity. — Mem (@memuna) October 28, 2020

Salone na gutter but na we gutter 😂😂🇸🇱



Think small, fix your cutter !!



I have found my side of the gutter …..it is ( science and education)



Cc:@VickieRemoe #SLACFEST — KNTL🖤tcim✍🏾 (@AhhDamnHer) October 27, 2020

@VickieRemoe literally saying “Salone Na lek gutter” with its sunken syndrome and toxicity but yet still good and great things do come out of it, I get touched. And thanks to @badghalsharz for an invitation to the watch party #SLACfest 🙌🏿 — 🇸🇱إسماعيل (@dontune_) October 27, 2020

After that came ‘Bridging the Gap’ an interview series that featured Taliwhoah (Musician), Edmond Kamara (Events Curator & Men’s Stylist), Ngozi Cole (Writer & Editor), Isha Kamara (Architect & Football Coach), Dominique Fofana (Photographer & Filmmaker), Adeola Carew (Writer & Poet), Morrison Jusu (Engineer & Artist), and Amadu James Conteh (Actor) sharing their experiences as Sierra Leonean creatives from both home and the diaspora.

Isha Razak then delivered a poem, and then we heard from the panelist talked on the feature of art in Sierra Leone. If you missed this then catch up on their Facebook live stream at https://bit.ly/2TuMG98

Below are some of the Twitter reactions

“…I think moving 4ward,what i need 2see, what I hope 2see is 2just av more of these ‘pockets of people’working 2geda, which can come 2geda &create a whole &large ecosystem.Bcuz that’s d only way we can really push forward.” @ngozimcole @podapodasl #SLACFest #girlzempoweredsl — Diaka Salena Koroma (@Diaka_Salena) October 27, 2020

THIS: @AndreBright “ We can need to think beyond the art and transition to building creative businesses. The diaspora can partner with local creatives to collaborate to go global—create a new sustainable loop.” #SLACfest #sierraleone The Future — VickieRemoe.com (@VickieRemoe) October 27, 2020

Listen, If you missed #SLACfest tonight das you, ennit! What a wow! — 🇸🇱 André Bright 🇸🇱 (@AndreBright) October 27, 2020

True Tok: @morrison_arts says sometimes letting your art and creativity be driven by money or profit can take away from your craft.



He says it might be better to find a marketing/business manager to drive the profit model. #sierraleone #SLACfest — VickieRemoe.com (@VickieRemoe) October 27, 2020

Wishing everyone participating at this years’ virtual #SLACFEST a great time. Big ups @Young_Salone for doing all you do and connecting home and the diaspora btw. 🇸🇱🇸🇱 — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖔. (@MGM_BLVCK) October 27, 2020