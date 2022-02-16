Home Africa Sierra Leonean filmmaker Idriss Kpange has died
AfricaArtsEntertainmentNewsPeopleWorldyouths

Sierra Leonean filmmaker Idriss Kpange has died

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin

Veteran Sierra Leonean filmmaker, Idris Kpange, has died. His death was reported in the evening hours of Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and the cause is yet to be known. 

Kpange is the co-founder of the “Opin Yu Yi” film festival, an annual human rights film festival that raises awareness to people about issues surrounding human rights. He is also the founder of Concept Multimedia, a platform he used to help young aspiring filmmakers achieve their dreams. He was also using the platform to tell stories from Sierra Leone from a Sierra Leonean or African perspective and change the narrative of the country in the outside world.  

He worked for ABC TV Africa, Thomson Reuters, as a video journalist and editor. Over the years he helped different personalities in the entertainment industry such as Xzu-B, DX3, and many others. Kpange has also worked on video documentaries about the civil war in Sierra Leone, Ebola, elections, and other key topics.

His death has been very shocking to Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad. Many people have reacted across different social media platforms, below are some of the reactions.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

Sierra Leone: 7 Things You Never Knew About...

Coronavirus reaches over 200,000 cases and over 8,000...

African Film Review: BLACKBERRY BABES – Tonto Dikeh,...

Social Clubs in Freetown: Action Guyz. Motto: Same...

Worth $155m, but when asked to pay $5m,...

New Music: Olympic bubu hiphop crunk from Janka...

May Day quotes to take into consideration when...

Everything you need to know before you fly...

Guinea in turmoil as soldiers claim they have...