A look back at the IRLAJ “Sing4Justice” competition final

by Alhassan Lamin
The Institute for Legal Research and Advocacy for Justice (IRLAJ) on Thursday, December 9, 2021, held the final for the maiden edition of the “Sing4Justice” competition at Logonda in Freetown. 

“Sing4Justice” is a competition that creates a platform for talented Sierra Leoneans to showcase their talents through music by singing different songs on the subject of justice in Sierra Leone as a whole. 

Since the start of the competition different singers participated and showcase their talents. The competition was won by duo Gloria and Joseph Koroma they took home a whopping sum of SLL 10 million, while runner-up Francis Reffell won SLL 5 million

The event was graced by dignitaries in the legal sector, media, entertainment, and different walks of life. 

Below is a look back at the event in pictures. 

NB: this site owns no copyright to all the images used in this post. 

Martin Michael - MD Mercury International on the red carpet.
Asmaa James Kamara with the red carpet host.
Artist Fantacee Wizz on the red carpet.
Host MC - Nicky Spenser Coker.
Yusuf Jalloh (Cowfoot Prince performing)
Drizilik performing.
Umaru Fofanah - BBC and Reuters reporters.
Winners receiving their money prize. (Right - Gloria, middle - Shadi and left Joseph Koroma)
Runner up - Francis Reffell

Photo Credit: Eminence Africa

