New music video: watch “DehDeh” by Jooel

“Deh-Deh” is the new music video from Jooel.
The song was produced by Jassie Jozzy and the video was shot and directed by Odelio Francisco in London. The lyrics of Deh-Deh are mixed with the local Krio slangs that are used on the streets of Freetown and other parts of the country.
Watch the full video of the song now on YouTube:
