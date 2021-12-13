Home Africa New music video: watch “DehDeh” by Jooel
AfricaArtsEntertainmentPeopleVideosWorldyouths

New music video: watch “DehDeh” by Jooel

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 14 views

“Deh-Deh” is the new music video from Jooel

The song was produced by Jassie Jozzy and the video was shot and directed by Odelio Francisco in London. The lyrics of Deh-Deh are mixed with the local Krio slangs that are used on the streets of Freetown and other parts of the country. 

Watch the full video of the song now on YouTube: 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone: Zainab Sheriff’s film, Elephant in the...

Sierra Leone News Today

Who is Jacob Jusu Saffa Sierra Leone’s new...

President Bio sacks Sierra Leone’s first female Attorney-General...

5 billion strong withdraws from LAJ’s RFM record...

OSUSU releases ‘Want U to Kno’ video featuring...

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone Music: Abizzy ft Davido “Sugar” Remix...

King Boss LA throws shades on Kao Denero...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!