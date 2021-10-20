Home Africa Sierra Leone: Joseph Kaifala selected for the 2021 Ford Global Fellowship Program ﻿
by Alhassan Lamin
Joseph Kaifala from Sierra Leone has been selected as a fellow for this year’s Ford Global Fellowship Program.

The Ford Global Fellowship Program is an annual list that aims to connect and support the next generation of leaders from around the world who are advancing innovative solutions to end inequality.

The fellowship program also focuses on shared learning across issue areas, building and strengthening connections across borders and developing a supportive, interconnected cohort from across the globe.

This year’s fellowship program is bringing together 48 emerging leaders who joined the inaugural cohort to build a global community of 72 active fellows working to combat inequality.

Joseph Kaifala is the founder and principal of the Center for Memory and Reparations, facilitating remembrance and common narratives around the Sierra Leonean civil war.

He is leading the mapping and protection of mass graves across the country. He has also facilitated the construction of a civil war memorial, offering Sierra Leoneans a remembrance space. 

Joseph is also the founder of the Jeneba Project, an initiative that provides educational opportunities to adolescent girls in Sierra Leone. The Jeneba Project started the Sengbe Pieh Academy, allowing girls access to quality high school education and paving a way for them to forge a brighter future. The Jeneba Project has constructed a water supply system that provides 20,000 litres of potable water to the school and Robis village.

