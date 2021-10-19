How to send money to Sierra Leone with EzipaySL

With the global workforce becoming increasingly mobile, international money transfers have equally grown in prominence. These money transfers are called remittances, which can be defined as the money migrants send back to their families and friends in their home countries.



Sierra Leonean diasporas send millions of dollars annually to family, friends, and business partners living in the country to support them or pay for services on pending projects. One of the common reasons these monies are transferred is to fund building projects. To send money home costs time and money.

Ria Money Transfer, Moneygram, BnB transfer, Western Union, and Afro International are some of the popular money transfer companies used by Sierra Leoneans both at home and abroad to send and receive money. However, there is a downside to using these companies to send and receive money, some of which are the long queues, additional documentation, closing hours, and there is the harsh reality of most of them not doing business on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). Ezipay Sierra Leone is a virtual mobile wallet that allows its users from around the world to send money to Sierra Leone swiftly. The app allows users to transfer money from a virtual wallet to that of the receiver’s wallet or mobile money account.



With d EziPay Sierra Leone app all me money transactions dis days simple, fast and reliable! #Ezipaysl pic.twitter.com/UwQKNTlI8t — Rock Nation (@sheku232) October 11, 2021

Here is a step-by-step guide to sending money with the EziPaySL App.



1. Look for EzipaySL in the Google play store or the App Store.



2. Set up your account with your phone number and your email address.



3. Complete the KYC (Know Your Customer) this is needed to comply with safety protocols. To complete the KYC you will need to take a photo with your government-issued ID. You will also need to add a photo of your visa or MasterCard (following the directions on the app to block out the last 5 numbers).



4. Once you complete this step you will get an email letting you know that your details are being verified. This should take 12-24 hours.



5. Once your identity has been confirmed you will receive a notification via email.

6. Go to the EzipaySL App and add money to your account with your visa or MasterCard.



7. Send money to anyone with a mobile number in Sierra Leone. Enter their number, name, and the amount you want to send. If they have the app you choose to pay money. If they don’t have the app you can send money to them by choosing the mobile money function on the EzipaySL App. Choose either Orange/Africell, add their number, name, and the amount you want to send. They’ll get an SMS alert letting them know they’ve received mobile money.



8. You will get email notifications confirming the transaction as successful from EzipaySL.



9. The receiver can cash out at any Orange Money or Afrimoney vendor



10. Relax and do it again. Should you have any issues contact EzipaySL support on the app. They don’t sleep +23280626010.



Ezipay Sierra Leone is a fast, swift, and secure way to send money from the diaspora to Sierra Leone.

