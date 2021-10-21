New song alert: Drizilik drops “Exodus” the new anthem of relief for Sierra Leoneans

“Exodus” is the new single dropped by famous Sierra Leonean rapper, Drizilik.



This song has been described as an anthem of relief for Sierra Leoneans after they have gone through a lot of hustling and bustling from last year to now. In this song, the rapper takes his peace-seeking people to the great Jericho in grand style.



The song is part of Drizilik’s highly anticipated “Ashobi album” which is yet to be released. The audio was produced by the Nigerian legendary producer, Masterkraft and its video was filmed by Director Dindu.



Since the release of the song, fans from across different social media platforms have complimented the rapper’s work and many have said that he is putting Sierra Leone as a country on the global stage.



Hours after he released the track, he posted on his feed that he is on a mission to provide a vibe that will give confidence to independently elevate to the top stage.



“My mission is to provide the vibe that gives the confidence to independently elevate to a higher level,” he stated.



Stream “Exodus” now across different platforms:

