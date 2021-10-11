Latest Salone songs of the week ﻿

This week we are bringing to you all the latest Sierra Leonean songs (audios & videos) released by different artists.
These songs vary from hip hop, afrobeat, dancehall and all other different genres. Below is a list of this week’s latest Salone songs.
1. Fityai Corner Cypher:
2. Kracktwist & Samza – Zizizor:
3. Jojo – Marzy Baby:
4. Don Creek ft Itribe – Pointrait:
5. Morris & Mello Seven – Jodor:
6. Markmuday ft Masterkraft – Freetown Jollof:
