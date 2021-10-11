Home Africa Latest Salone songs of the week ﻿
Latest Salone songs of the week ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
This week we are bringing to you all the latest Sierra Leonean songs (audios & videos) released by different artists. 

These songs vary from hip hop, afrobeat, dancehall and all other different genres. Below is a list of this week’s latest Salone songs. 

1. Fityai Corner Cypher:

2. Kracktwist & Samza – Zizizor: 

3. Jojo – Marzy Baby: 

4. Don Creek ft Itribe –  Pointrait:

5. Morris & Mello Seven – Jodor:

6. Markmuday ft Masterkraft – Freetown Jollof:

