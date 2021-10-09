Leone Stars defeats the Gambia by 2 – 1 on matchday 2 in Morocco





Sierra Leone national men’s football team, Leone Stars have defeated the Gambia by 2 – 1 in an international friendly play today, October 9, 2021, in Morocco.



In the 22nd minute of the game, the Gambia opened the scores after a penalty was scored by Assam Cessay, and then in the 25th minute of the game, Sierra Leonean striker Kei Kamara who missed an early penalty scored the equaliser. Then just 3 minutes to the end of the first half Leone Stars took the lead after a goal was by Saidu Fofanah.



This match played today is one of three friendlies Sierra Leone will be playing as part of the team’s preparation ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The first friendly was played against South Sudan on Wednesday, October 6 and it ended in a goal apiece tie.