Sierra Leone: Schools reopen today for the start of the 2021/2022 academic year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic ﻿

by Diana Williams
by Diana Williams

Today, Monday, September 6, 2021, pre-primary, primary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in Sierra Leone reopens for the start of the 2021/2022 academic year.

Hundreds of pupils are returning to the classroom today, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. In a Facebook post made this morning by the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr. Moinina David Sengeh he expressed his excitement as kids are going to school for the start of a new academic year. 

“A freshly oiled face. Bounded for a learning space. To be, to amaze. A haiku to celebrate our children as they start a new school year. I am super excited about the year ahead as we continue to inject quality in our education. President Bio remains the biggest champion of education,” Dr. Sengeh stated in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, in the last academic year, there were more passes in public examinations like the National Primary School Exams (NPSE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) than in previous years, which indicates a clear improvement in the education system since the introduction of the Free Quality School Education (FQSE).

As a result of the FQSE, more than 800,000 pupils have been enrolled into public schools since the start of the government flagship program. Likewise, more teachers have been recruited into the teaching service across the country. 

