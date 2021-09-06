UN and regional bodies in Africa condemned the military take over in Guinea

Following the military take over (coup) in Guinea on Sunday, September 5, 2021, International organisations such as the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have condemned the act by the soldiers and has called on the immediate release of the country’s president.



The political tension in Guinea was high yesterday, as it started with heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in Conakry during the early hours of Sunday. Later on, Lieutenant Colonel Mamaday Doumbouya announced on state television that his force had arrested President Conde, and the government had been dissolved.



The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres posted on Twitter that he is following every bit of the situation in Guinea and he strongly condemns such an act.

“I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde,” he stated.



Chairperson of The 55 members states AU also called for the immediate release of President Conde and they have alerted the AU Peace and Security Council to meet urgently to examine the current situation in Guinea and to take appropriate measures in the circumstances.



The regional bloc ECOWAS has demanded the restoration of the Constitutional order in Guinea to avoid using sanctions, as they strongly condemn the coup d’etat.



However, the new military government has imposed a high time curfew, likewise, both the land and air borders have been closed.