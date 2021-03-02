Home Africa Nigeria Receives 3.92 Million Covax Vaccine
AfricaHealthNewsPeople

Nigeria Receives 3.92 Million Covax Vaccine

by Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh
written by Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh 28 views

Nigeria has received 3.92 million covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, through the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVAX facility vaccine initiative.  

On February 18th, 20201, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of Nigeria approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. 

According to a news release published by the government of Nigeria, the 3.92 million doses are part of an overall 16 million dose planned to be delivered in the next few months and frontline workers will be the priority group to be vaccinated. 

Nigeria is the third African country to receive the Covax vaccine after Ghana and Ivory Coast had received (600,000) &(504,000) doses respectively.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with more than 200 million people and plans to vaccinate about 70% of its adult population in the next two years. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Imam

Savage Street Bridge Reopens to Public Access

Sierra Leone : Alonzo’s Ex Fiancee Susan ‘Posh’...

Afcon 2022 Qualifier: Social media reactions of the...

COVID-19 reaches Pademba Road Prison

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone: State of Emergency still in place...

Sierra Leone: Philip Cole receives Queen’s Young Leader...

In Sierra Leone one-legged youth washes cars so...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!