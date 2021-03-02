Nigeria Receives 3.92 Million Covax Vaccine

Nigeria has received 3.92 million covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, through the World Health Organisation (WHO) COVAX facility vaccine initiative.

On February 18th, 20201, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of Nigeria approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a news release published by the government of Nigeria, the 3.92 million doses are part of an overall 16 million dose planned to be delivered in the next few months and frontline workers will be the priority group to be vaccinated.

Nigeria is the third African country to receive the Covax vaccine after Ghana and Ivory Coast had received (600,000) &(504,000) doses respectively.



Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with more than 200 million people and plans to vaccinate about 70% of its adult population in the next two years.

