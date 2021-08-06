Sierra Leone News Today

Former President Koroma leads AU Elections Mission to Zambia

Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, the former president of Sierra Leone is leading the African Union Elections Mission for Zambia’s general elections that are scheduled to take place on August 12, 2021. The election observers mission led by former president Koroma will provide an independent and impartial assessment of all aspects of the 2021 electoral process, including the legal framework, the political context, and the transparency and effectiveness of the electoral preparations, and it will be done in accordance with AU and international standards and obligations for democratic elections.



Over 100 families of mudslide victims benefit livelihood support from Catholic Spiritans

The Catholic Spiritans with support from the World Mercy Fund have on Thursday, August 5, 2021, provided livelihood aid to victims of the 2017 Motemeh mudslide in Freetown. The support provided includes 25-kilo bags of rice, onions, magi, salt, and a small purse that will aid them during the rainy season. These aids have been provided to these families who encountered a great loss on the day the deadly mudslide hit their community so that they will get back on their feet as they continue to face difficulties since the incident.



MV Bai Bureh ferry to commence operations

Motor Vessel (MV) Bai Bureh ferry will commence full-time operations on Monday, August 9, 2021, from the Government Wharf terminal to Lungi, Targrin. The ferry which was neglected a few years ago by the NASSIT has undergone phenomenal refurbishment, with this new commencement the ferry will ease the burden passengers encountered while crossing to Lungi using the Ferry road in Kissy. The following are the services provided and cost: economy – SLL 15,000, first-class – SLL 35,000, VIP – ALL 150, jeep – SLL 120, car – SLL 80,000, tricycle – SLL 50,000, and motorbike – SLL 25,000.



SLAJ launches professional network to support reporting of business and economic stories

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Reporters Union (SLRU) has launched a professional network that will support the reporting of business and economic stories in the country. This network will bring together journalists, business people, and economists to share ideas, build expertise and create opportunities for collaboration.

