Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone adopts a new Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes Act

The Government of Sierra Leone has recently adopted a new Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes Act 2021. With this Act, Sierra Leone joins the other 136 countries with legal instruments to guide the prohibition of aggressive and unethical marketing of breastmilk substitutes, feeding bottles and teats and thereby protect and promote the practice of breastfeeding in the country. However, the Act will regulate the marketing and distribution of breastmilk substitutes and ensure that mothers and families receive accurate and unbiased information about the healthiest way to feed their infants and young children free of commercial influence and interest.



Ambassador Sesay discuss welfare of Sierra Leonean workers in the UAE

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates UAE, Rashid Sesay has meet with the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization to discuss matters relating to the welfare of Sierra Leonean employees in the UAE. During the meeting they discussed how both countries would develop a framework through a Memorandum of Understanding that will help foster collaboration between the countries on Migration and other labour related issues.



Guma to Increase Water Tariff

Guma Valley Water Company in January 2021 submitted an Application for an upward review of its water tariff to the Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission [EWRC] according to section 49 [1] of the Commission’s Act of 2011. The argument for the upward review, which will affect all consumer classes including, residential, residential building sites, commercial, institution, government, bowser, and ship bunker, among others, is to enable the company to fully cover its operational and maintenance costs, partially fund its capital projects and also subsidize the cost for community water services.



SLFA President approves USD 50,000 operational funds for regional associations. The President of the Sierra Leone Football Association Thomas Daddy Brima on Monday 2 August, approved the disbursement of Fifty Thousand US Dollars [$50,000] as operational support funds for Regional Football Associations.

