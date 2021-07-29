Sierra Leone News Today

China, Sierra Leone Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations

On July 29, 2021 H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, exchanged messages of congratulations on the 50 anniversary of the establishment of China-Sierra Leone diplomatic relations. H.E. President Julius Maada Bio’s Congratulatory message to H.E. President Xi Jinping reads as follows. “Your Excellency, I am delighted to convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone and on my own behalf, warmest felicitations to you and through you to the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China on the auspicious occasion marking the celebration of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the People’s Republic of China.



Kuwait, Sierra Leone ratify Educational Agreement

Following the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Technical Education and Professional Training in November 2019, the state of Kuwait and the Republic of Sierra Leone have ratified the Educational Agreement for the provision of reciprocal support in the field of education. The ratification of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Technical Education and Professional Training would roll out and implement several educational and development programmes to be initiated by the two countries.



U.S Signs USD 217 Million Fund to Power Freetown

In a letter dated July 14,2021, United States International Development Finance Corporation [DFC] committed to provide USD 217 million in debt financing for a new 83 megawatt power plant in Freetown. The Western Area Power Generation Project [WAPGP], sponsored by Milele Energy and TCQ Power Limited, will generate and sell electricity to the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority [EDSA] pursuant to a 20 year power purchase agreement.



HRCSL Endorses Abolition of Death Penalty

The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone [HRCSL] has celebrated the leadership shown by President Julius Maada Bio and his New Direction regime for the abolition of death penalty from the country’s law book. The death penalty has been in the law book for one hundred and sixty [160] years since it was enacted in 1860. Sierra Leone has now joined one hundred and nineteen [119] countries worldwide to abolish the death penalty.

