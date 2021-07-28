Sierra Leone News Today

Two DICOVERC Employees Indicted for Selling Vaccination Card

The Anti-Corruption Commission [ACC] has on July 26, 2021 filed an indictment against two Western Area Urban DICOVERC mobilization officers, Gibrilla Kamara and Michael Dauda on three Counts of Conspiracy to commit a Corruption Offence, Abuse of Office, and Accepting an Advantage, contrary to Anti-Corruption Act. According to the particulars of offence, both Gibrilla Kamara and Michael Dauda, who are mobilization officers with the District COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre [DICOVERC], on diverse days between July 1, and July 5, 2021 conspired with other unknown persons to sell fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, at a cost of Le 350,000.00 [Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Leones] per card, to non-vaccinated individuals who wanted to abstain from taking approved vaccination jabs but nevertheless access government buildings and bypass other national COVID-19 restrictions, contrary to NACOVERC regulations.

New World Bank Country Manager Shares Vision with Finance Minister

The New World Bank Country Manager to Sierra Leone, Abdu Muwong on Tuesday 27 July, 2021 paid an official courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance, Dennis Vandi at George Street Office in Freetown. This is the first official meeting between the two gentlemen since Mr. Muwong replaced Dr. Gayle Martin as Country Manager in May 2021. In his opening statement, Abdu Muwong stated that the meeting was to establish a relationship with the Minister of Finance and team to develop a platform to work collaboratively with the Government to strengthen the partnership in delivering the Country Partnership Framework [CPF] and supporting the Medium-Team National Development Plan.



Pademba Road Prison to be Relocated CM JJ Saffa Urges Prison Boss

Chief Minister Hon. JJ Saffa has urged stakeholders at the Sierra Leone Correctional Centre to expedite action to relocate the Pademba Road Prisons to a location outside the capital city of Freetown. The Chief Minister was addressing stakeholders at the Internal Affairs Minister on Monday July 26 2021 at the Ministry’s Conference Room. Hon.JJ Saffa noted that the dream of relocating the maximum prison is long overdue, especially when you take into consideration the high intake of inmates.





