Sierra Leone News Today

Frederick Harris to Battle Murad Fatiyev Today

Sierra Leone’s Judoka, Frederick Harris, for the first time steps on the Olympic Tatami as he comes face-to-face against Azerbaijan’s Murad Fatiyev today Tuesday, July 27 at the Nippon Budokan venue in Tokyo, Japan. The 36-year-old Judoka will finally open Sierra Leone’s first participation in the 2020 Olympic Games after a long and stretched journey, which started in Freetown. The Sierra Leone flag bearer, in this year’s Games, will battle his Azerbaijan opponent in the elimination round of 32 after the duo were paired in pool D of the 81kg category.



President Bio Lands at Global Education Summit in London

President Dr Julius Maada Bio has successfully landed in London, United Kingdom after he departed Sierra Leone on Sunday 25 July, 2021 to attend the Global Education Summit. Financing GPE 2021-2025, scheduled for 28-29 July. The President is attending the world’s biggest education conference on the invitation of Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, who are co-hosting the Summit this year.



125 Students Benefit from Chinese Grant

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone H.E. HU Zhangliang has on Thursday July 22,2021 awarded scholarships to 125 excellent students across the Country. The Embassy set up the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship to incentivize outstanding academic performance and positive attitude towards promoting China-Sierra Leone friendship. .

