Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone was Part of 205 NOC that took part in the Olympic Open Ceremony

The Sierra Leone delegation was part of the 205 National Olympic Committees who took part in the delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Japan on Friday 23 July with the Judo fighter Frederick Harris holding the Sierra Leone flag. Sierra Leone’s team will have four athletes that will compete in games which include Judo, Swimming and athletics during the 17 days.

President Bio Abolishes Death Penalty

Members of Parliament on Friday took a crucial decision as they unanimously abolished the death penalty from the statute books of Sierra Leone despite no execution has taken place in the country since 1998. Life imprisonment would now mean imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years with a “maximum penalty of imprisonment for life,” according to the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Honourable Sahr Mathew Nyuma. “We are a progressive nation,” that has abolished death, said Hon. Nyuma, as the country joined 21 other African Countries penalty as part of Government efforts to protect the fundamental human rights of Sierra Leoneans.



Minister Calls for Massive Tree Planting at Bumbuna Hydro Power Dam

The Minister of Environment Prof. Foday M. Jaward has called for massive tree planting around the Bumbuna hydropower dam due to deforestation that has taken place causing serious problems for the dam. Prof. Foday M. Jaward and his Dep. Syril J. Jusu were part of a high-powered delegation of senior government Ministers and Technical staff from different MDAs that embarked on field assessment of the Hydro Power Dam.



Sierra Leone Vs Liberia Scrabble Friendly ends today

Sierra Leone versus Liberia Three Days Scrabble Tournament at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex which started over the weekend will end today Monday 26 July 2021. The 15 man delegation is headed by the President of the National Scrabble Association of Sierra Leone [NSASL], Christian Asgill who also served as President of the National Scrabble Association of Liberia [NASAL]. The team comprises 12 players, two officials and a media manager.

