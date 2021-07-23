Sierra Leone News Today

Cabinet Approves Gender Empowerment Bill

Ministers of cabinet under the leadership of H.E President Julius Maada Bio today Wednesday July, 21 2021 approved the ‘Gender Empowerment Bill’. The Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs Madam Manty Tarawally said “as a woman and line Minister, I am elated, excited and proud of His Excellency and my colleagues for supporting this landmark Bill.” She added that the Bill will change the dynamics for women and increase opportunities across the country from local communities to districts and cities.



Babadi Kamara Appointed as Leone Stars Team Manager

The Executive Committee of the Sierra Leone Football Association [SLFA] yesterday, Thursday July 22 2021, approved the appointment of Babadi Kamara as the new Team Manager of the Sierra Leone National Men’s Team-Leone Stars. Babadi Kamara who is also the Chairman of Bo Rangers Football Club is expected to commence work in his new office effective immediately as his contract, which is subject to renewal, will come to an end on July 31 2023.



Poor Management System at University of Sierra Leone

Students and some members of the public, on Wednesday July 21 2021, accused the Management of the University of Sierra Leone [USL] of running a maladministration, wherein less attention has been given to issues affecting the smooth running of the University. The institution has come under serious criticism and bashing from the public for failing to learn a lesson from the April 12, 2021 violence that erupted between protesting students and the Sierra Leone Police [SLP] at the IPAM Campus, over the dissatisfaction with the management on several issues that affected them.

