Sierra Leone News Today

Steel Beam on The Mabang Bridge First Phase Launched

The National Authorizing Office, Sierra Leone Roads Authority, the Contractor CSE Company and Politecnica have officially launched the 163 metre length steel beam which is the first phase of a total of 231 metre steel beam on the Mabang Bridge over the Ribbi River along the Songo-Moyamba road that leads to southern part of Sierra Leone. The launching took place in the esteem presence of the Director of the National Authorizing Office [NAO] Ambrose James.

Russia Donates 2 Million Food Support to Sierra Leone

His Excellency Vadim Razumovskiy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in Guinea and Sierra Leone announced the donation of USD 2Million by the Russia Federation to the Government of Sierra Leone through the World Food Programmed [WFP] as support to food insecure and vulnerable households during the lean season period. He made this announcement on Friday, July 16, 2021 as he symbolically handed over 445 tonnes of vegetable oil procured as part of this donation to the Minister of Social Welfare, Baindu Dassama Kamara, in the conference room of the Ministry of Social Welfare at New England Ville.



Education Minister Explains University Act 2021

Professor Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie dilated on the Act, stressing that it expands the space for higher education in Sierra Leone. Professor Dr. Wurie explained that the Parliament of Sierra Leone has enacted the University Bill of 2021 into law, being an Act to repeal and replace the University of Sierra Leone Act 2005 [Act No. 1 of 2005]. He maintained that the new Act provides for the continuation of the University of Sierra Leone, Njala University and the Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology and the establishment of the Milton Margai Technical University, the Eastern Technical University of Sierra Leone and the Kono University of Science and Technology.

