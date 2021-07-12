Sierra Leone News Today

Covid Cases Drop by 44% Says NACOVERC

The spokesperson of the National CoronaVirus Emergency Response Center [NACOVERC] who is also the Deputy Minister of Information and communications, Hon. Solomon Jamiru has disclosed that coronavirus cases have dropped by 44% in the last seven days preceding Thursday 8 July 2021 which, according to him, shows a lot of progress in the fight against COVID-19. According to Hon. Jamiru, if Sierra Leoneans continue to obey the rules and regulations set by NACOVERC to wear a face mask at all times, avoid public places, take the vaccine, wash hands regularly, among others, the virus will be defeated as the chain of contact will be broken and the virus will die.



Tourism Minister Launches International Tourism Book

The Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Memunatu Pratt has launched via zoom an international tourism book titled, “New Frontiers in Hospitality and Tourism Management in African.” The tourism, hospitality, and event Management book was authored by senior lecturers of the school of Hospitality and Tourism Management, University of Surrey, United Kingdom, and Associate.



FCC Chief Administrator Under Pressure

Elected Councillors of the Freetown City Council have in a press conference held on Friday 8, July 2021 updated the media about what’s happening in the council for the past months which they said have eventually stifled development activities in the Council. According to Councillors, they were voted in by the people with the ultimate desire to take developments to their respective wards but due to non-performance of the administrative wing of the council, everything has been stalled for the past couple of months.



SLRSA Engages Orange Mobile Company

The Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh on Friday 9 July 2021, held a productive meeting with a team from Orange Sierra Leone at the SLRSA HeadQuarters, Kissy Road. The Meeting which was held at the request of the SLRSA Executive Director was to Map out areas of Strategic Partnership between the SLRSA and the Orange Mobile Company.

