Sierra Leone News Today

WHO and GIZ Boost Health Ministry with Essential Medical Supplies to Fight Covid-19

As Sierra Leone experiences a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO in Sierra Leone through our partners GIZ, continue to support the Ministry of Health and Sanitation with a donation of essential medical supplies that will help the country combat the virus. The medical supplies include Sample Collection Kits, Ag. RDTs and Genexpert Cartridges amongst others. In his statement, WHO Rep Dr. Steven Shongwe reminded everyone of the grim numbers of infections around the world and in Sierra Leone.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Distributed 50 Dumper Trucks for Local Council

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Tamba Lamina has distributed fifty Russian made dumper trucks to the twenty two local Councils in the country. Presenting the trucks, Mr. Lamina said the objective is to reduce the huge amount of filth and garbage on the streets. He said the Councils will no longer spend additional resources to hire trucks to clear the refuse on the streets. Mr. Lamina said the Russian government offered the trucks to the government and the government in turn handed them over to his ministry for onward distribution to the twenty two Councils.



Orange CEO Intensifies Support to Lactating Mothers at Kroo Bay Community

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone limited, Madam Aminata Kane together with the Country Director of ICAP, their implementing Partner, on Thursday June 1, 2021 visited and presented support to lactating mothers at Kroo Bay Community. Presenting these baby packs to lactating mothers, the Head of Public Relations of Orange-SL, Madam Annie Wonnie Katta said that maternal health issues are a key aspect of Orange Corporate Social Responsibility.



Energy Minister Inspects Advanced Electricity Meters in Western Rural District

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, and his Deputy Dr. Taylor and a team from the Ministry on Friday, July 2, 2021, inspected a consignment of Special Meters called Advanced Metering Infrastructure [AMI], Smart Prepaid Meters and 11 KV high-voltage power outbox at the warehouse of the Holley Technology Ltd at Grafton, Western Rural, Freetown. The adventure of procuring such highly sophisticated and advanced electricity meters is to institute strong controls to improve on revenue generation, regulate energy usage and as well combat energy abstraction.





