Home Africa Sierra Leone News Today
AfricaEnvironmentHealthNewsPeoplePlaces

Sierra Leone News Today

by Diana Williams
written by Diana Williams 32 views

WHO and GIZ Boost Health Ministry with Essential Medical Supplies to Fight Covid-19

As Sierra Leone experiences a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO in Sierra Leone through our partners GIZ, continue to support the Ministry of Health and Sanitation with a donation of essential medical supplies that will help the country combat the virus. The medical supplies include Sample Collection Kits, Ag. RDTs and Genexpert Cartridges amongst others. In his statement, WHO Rep Dr. Steven Shongwe reminded everyone of the grim numbers of infections around the world and in Sierra Leone.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Distributed 50 Dumper Trucks for Local Council

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Tamba Lamina has distributed fifty Russian made dumper trucks to the twenty two local Councils in the country. Presenting the trucks, Mr. Lamina said the objective is to reduce the huge amount of filth and garbage on the streets. He said the Councils will no longer spend additional resources to hire trucks to clear the refuse on the streets. Mr. Lamina said the Russian government offered the trucks to the government and the government in turn handed them over to his ministry for onward distribution to the twenty two Councils. 

Orange CEO Intensifies Support to Lactating Mothers at Kroo Bay Community

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone limited, Madam Aminata Kane together with the Country Director of ICAP, their implementing Partner, on Thursday June 1, 2021 visited and presented support to lactating mothers at Kroo Bay Community. Presenting these baby packs to lactating mothers, the Head of Public Relations of Orange-SL, Madam Annie Wonnie Katta said that maternal health issues are a key aspect of Orange Corporate Social Responsibility.

Energy Minister Inspects Advanced Electricity Meters in  Western Rural District

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, and his Deputy Dr. Taylor and a team from the Ministry on Friday, July 2, 2021, inspected a consignment of Special Meters called Advanced Metering Infrastructure [AMI], Smart Prepaid Meters and 11 KV high-voltage power outbox at the warehouse of the Holley Technology Ltd at Grafton, Western Rural, Freetown. The adventure of procuring such highly sophisticated and advanced electricity meters is to institute strong controls to improve on revenue generation, regulate energy usage and as well combat energy abstraction. 


Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1000 within 70...

Sierra Leone’s oldest girls school marks 170 years,...

This week in West Africa zero ebola cases...

Meet UK Based Sierra Leonean Culinary Creative Maria...

Sierra Leone reimposes nationwide curfew and suspends all...

Senegal and Tunisia record their first cases of...

Happy 52nd Birthday Youssou Ndour

Cece releases “Finally’ music video featuring Drizilik

Sierra Leone: Ms Naasu Fofanah leaves Office of...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!