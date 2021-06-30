Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone out-going Ambassador Capacitates staffs

The out-going Sierra Leonean Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Morie Fofana on Sunday June 27, 2021 held a one-day staff capacity training on human resources development, as part of the Embassy’s deliverables. In his opening statement, Ambassador Fofana emphasized the importance of capacity building towards adequate service delivery adding that the knowledge that staff of the Embassy would receive, would impact their job performance.

Air Senegal to Start Operating in Sierra Leone

The Ministry of Transport and Aviation has in a press release confirmed that Air Senegal has been granted foreign operator’s permit to start flight operation in Sierra Leone. The date scheduled for Air Senegal to start operation in Sierra Leone is August 2, 2021, for the route Dakar-Banjul-Freetown for four days [Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday] with possible connections to the United States, Europe and Casablanca thereafter.

Speaker Urges MPs to take lead on the Covid-19 Vaccination

The Speaker of Parliament Dr. Abass C. Bundu, has urged lawmakers to provide the required leadership in the uptake of the coronavirus vaccine as their constituents are looking forward to them. “We as MPs own it to Parliament, the constituents, and the nation as well, hence, we ought to show leadership. With our engagement, am sure we will make a huge difference with the SOEs [State of Emergency regulations] as we have an Attorney General that understands the rules of Parliament,” he said.

