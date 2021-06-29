Sierra Leone News Today

ACC closes investigation on Former President Koroma

The Commissioner of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), Francis Ben Kailafa has disclosed that the commission has concluded an investigation on the alleged corruption matter that involves the former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma. According to him the commission closes the investigative aspect of the matter but is now in the administrative process to check whether or not the former president will be charged to court using the ACC prosecutorial procedures.



UNFPA supports the Ministry of Health to develop Supply Chain Strategic Plan Development

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has supported the Sierra Leone Ministry of Health and Sanitation to develop a five-year National Supply Chain Strategic Plan. The plan will be a strategic document that will provide a broader view of the current state of the supply chain, it will also help guide investments and coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders involved in Sierra Leone’s health supply chain landscape.



Tourism Ministry launches Domestic Tourism Awareness & Education Campaign

The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs has on Sunday, June 27, 2021, launched the Domestic Tourism Awareness and Education Campaign at the Bintumani Hotel in Freetown. The new campaign was launched in order to increase public engagement with citizens so that it will attract more revenue generation from the sector. The Minister of Tourism, Dr. Memunatu Pratt called on all Sierra Leoneans to serve as ambassadors and mouthpieces in disseminating the message on the importance of domestic tourism.

