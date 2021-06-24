Sierra Leone News Today

World Bank and African Union team up to support rapid Covid Vaccination for up to 400 million people in African

The African Finance Ministers and the World Bank Group met on Monday, 21st June 2021 to fast track vaccine acquisition on the African continent so as to avoid a third wave. In a boost to the African Union’s target to vaccinate 60% of the continent’s population by 2022, the World Bank and the AU announced that they are partnering to support the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team {AVATT} initiative with resources to allow countries to purchase and deploy vaccines for up to 400 million people across Africa.



Cyber Security & Crime Bill sails through Parliament

Parliament yesterday Wednesday June 23rd 2021, passed The Cyber Security & Crime Bill into Law. This is a historic moment for Sierra Leone, as for the first time the country is having legislation purely to regulate the Cyberspace. The Bill attracted bipartisan support in the wall of Parliament as all concerns geared towards protecting people’s privacy were addressed. The Honorable Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swarray who championed this digital legislation was so elated in achieving this great feat.



CARE Supports President Bio’s Cash Transfer Intervention to Vulnerable People

CARE Sierra Leone in support of President Bio’s National Strategy on Covid-19 Preparedness and Response has launched an unconditional Multipurpose Cash Assistance {MPCA} for vulnerable households in the Western Area, Bo, Port Loko and Kenema districts at the John James Complex, Freetown, on the 23rd June 2021. The cash transfer is geared towards assisting vulnerable homes impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing the basic needs of the targeted population { food and other household essential items}. It also seeks to protect women and girls.

