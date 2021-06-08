Sierra Leone News Today

SLAJ Commemorates 50th Anniversary

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists has on Saturday 5th June 2021, commemorated it’s 50th anniversary at the Galliness Paradise Hotel in Bo. According to the President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, Mr Ahmed Sahid Nasaralla, SLAJ was founded on the 5th June 1971.



Freetown City Council delivers 2021 Property Rates & Licenses

Freetown City Council (FCC) has informed residents that deliveries of all Property Rates Demand Notes and Business Licenses for the year 2021 have been completed. This is according to a news update issued on the 7th June 2021 from the FCC Communications Department.



Orange-SL Boosts Free Education

Orange Foundation Sierra Leone has on Friday 4th June, 2021 commissioned a state-of-the-art Preschool Center at Gombahun Town, Sowa Chiefdom within the Pujehun District, Southern Sierra Leone which marks the third commissioning in Kambia, Moyamba and now Pujehun District constructed by the company.