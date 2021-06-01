Sierra Leone News Today

Mines Minister boost Njala University with GIS laboratory

The Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources has on Friday, May 28, 2021, handed over computer equipment worth USD 70 thousand for the construction of a GIS laboratory for the Institute of Geography and Development Studies (IGDS) in the School of Environmental Science. The support to the institute is to enable it to take an active part in policy decision making in the mineral sector informed by research findings.



United Nations to support Sierra Leone’s 2023 elections

The Under Secretary for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and United Nations Focal Point for Electoral Assistance Matters has communicated the consent of the United Nations (UN) to provide technical and other assistance as requested by the National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone for the forthcoming Local Council, Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



President Bio commissions new childhood centre in Moyamba

President Julius Maada Bio has on Monday, May 31, 2021, commissioned an ultra-modern six classroom block for early childhood development in Moyamba. The school was constructed by Mercury International, has facilities such as a staff room, resource centre, library and toilet.



SWASAL elects new president

The Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL), on Sunday, May 30, 2021, elected Sahr Morris Jr. as their new president. The regional and national elections which were held at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown saw Morris get 74 valid votes against opposition Mohamed Konneh who had 29 votes.