Sierra Leone News Today

NRA debunks USD 2.8 million land scandal

The National Revenue Authority (NRA) charged with the responsibility for the collection of state revenues has strongly debunked the news report making round that the institution is in USD 2.8M land scandal. According to the release, the news report has alleged that the NRA Board and Management have proposed to buy a piece of land for the sum of USD 2.8M situated at Wilkinson Road, Freetown. NRA reiterated that they are in no such negotiation. The institution made it clear that the facts in the said publication have been concocted to serve the interest of detractors and people had bent on bringing down the good image of NRA.



President Bio Bids Farewell to outgoing world bank country manager, Welcomes the Incoming

The outgoing World Bank Country Manager, Gayle Martin, has called on His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio to bid farewell after her tour of duty and introduced the Bank’s new Country Manager, Dr. Abdu Muwonge. She expressed appreciation to the President and his government for what she referred to as impressive leadership, adding that she was convinced that the new Country Manager would make significant gains, too. The new World Bank boss, Dr. Muwonge, said he was honored and privileged to be assigned to Sierra Leone and to take off on a good footing from his predecessor, adding that he had worked for 15 years with the World Bank Group and hoped to use his experience to build on the legacy he inherited.



Sierra Leone Opens its First Child and Mental Health Unit

Health Minister of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS), Austin Demby has on Tuesday 18th May 2021 officially opened Sierra Leone’s first Child and Mental Health Unit (CMU) at the Sierra Leone Psychiatric hospital in Kissy. The project which was sponsored by Vista Bank and Partners in Health (PIH) was also spearheaded and co-funded by Narnia Daycare CEO Ariana Oluwole, consultant psychiatrist Dr. Abdulai Jalloh, and Dr. Elizabeth Allieu.



Chinese Ambassador pays courtesy call on ACC Commissioner

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E Hu Zhangliang, and his team have on Wednesday, 19th May 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Francis Ben Kaifala Esq. at number 3 Gloucester Street Office in Freetown, and made donations to the Commission in furtherance and support of the country’s remarkable Anti-Corruption efforts.

