Sierra Leone News Today

World Bank Country Manager visits New Finance Minister



The new World Bank Country Manager for Sierra Leone, Abdu Muwong has on Monday paid a courtesy call to the new Minister of Finance, Dennis Vandi at his Treasury Building office in Freetown. Muwong in his discussion with the minister reiterated the Bank’s commitment to work with his leadership and the government. He highlighted several interventions of the Bank in terms of projects and direct support.



SLFA confirms the inclusion of Rodney Michael in the Presidential race



The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has confirmed the inclusion of Rodney Edmond Michael in the race for the country’s football presidency. Rodney is joining Isha Johansen, Thomas Daddy Brima and Saddick Deen Nyarkoh in the FA presidential race which will be held on June 4 and 5 this year in Makeni.



East End Lions signs former FC Kallon midfielder



East End Lions Football Club had signed former FC Kallon midfielder, Khalifa Jabbie on a short term contract. According to the team, the deal between the 28-year-old was signed in London and it was done on an undisclosed fee. Jabbie was signed to FC Kallon in 2010 at the age of 17. He captained the Sierra Leone National Under 20 team and was later scouted by Chernor Musa and Swedish Patrick More, who introduced him to FFK in Norway. He joined the club for three years.

