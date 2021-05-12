Sierra Leone News Today

Ministry of Education release dates for 2021 Public Exams

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education has made a release on the dates for the 2021 public examinations for candidates in primary and secondary schools. The National Primary School Examinations (NPSE) has been scheduled to take place on May 28, 2021, followed by the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is set for June 21 to 29, 2021. The West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is set to commence from August 23 to October 1, 2021. Details of the timetables will be made available in due course.



FCC to implement Flood Mitigation Activities

As the rains have started coming heavy in Freetown and other parts of the country, to respond directly to it the Freetown City Council is about to start the implementation of its regular flood mitigation activities. Flood mitigation is a process that clears off garbage and wastes from drains, gutters and waterways to allow the free flow of water when it is raining and that will prevent the continuous flooding faced by people living in disaster-prone areas. However, the FCC has warned residents of Freetown to stop illegal dumping and deforestation in the hillsides of the city.



Parliament of Sierra Leone ratifies Kingho Railway and Port Lease Agreement

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, ratified the Railway and Port Lease Agreement between the Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited and the Government of Sierra Leone. In early January this year, the management of Kingho Investment Company Limited joined the mining and minerals sector of Sierra Leone to sign the Railway and Port Lease Agreement which ensure that the company’s subsidiary Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited manage and operate the infrastructure of the railway and Pepel port for haulage and export of Kingho Mining Company’s iron ore out of the country. The agreement also makes provision for Kingho to haul the commodity of any other company like the Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines which is owned by the Government of Sierra Leone under a commercial agreement.

