Sierra Leone News Today

New Agriculture Minister takes the oath of office

The new Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Food Security, Dr. Abu Bakarr Karim has subscribed to the oath of office before President Julius Maada Bio at State House in Freetown. The president congratulated the new minister on his assumption of office, he states that the sector he is leading is a major component of the Human Capital Development program of the New Direction government. He further noted that as a country, Sierra Leone is struggling to feed its people so he challenged the new minister to ensure that food security was a priority.



FIFA and CAF presidents pay a courtesy call to President Bio

The Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) President, Gianni Infantino, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, paid a courtesy call to President Julius Maada Bio at the State Lodge in Freetown. During the meeting issues relating to football were discussed and promises were made on improving the country’s football infrastructure so that the African Cup of Nations could be hosted here.



Sierra Leone to get its first auto manufacturing and assembling plant To create sustainable industrialized development, the Government of Sierra Leone is in engagement with the Institute of Progressive Sustainable Development, based in the USA, to set up auto manufacturing and assembly plant production in the country. The assembling company will be established to help Sierra Leone in manufacturing its cars and spare parts to reduce the high challenge of the influx of cars and automobile products in the country.