Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone postpones 2021 NPSE exams

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) in consultation with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has in public notice agreed to postpone the National Primary School Examination (NPSE) by two weeks from May 14 to May 28, 2021. According to the notice, the postponement of the exams was necessitated because of the ongoing observance of the month of Ramadan, and this extension,n will provide more opportunities for candidates and teachers to revise their notes and prepare well for the examinations.



FIFA and CAF President to visit Sierra Leone

The Sierra Leone Football Association has in a press statement released on Friday, April 30, 2021, informed the general public that the president of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, and the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Patrice Motsepe will be the visiting the country on an invitation from the SLFA. The visit will be on Wednesday, May 5, it’s a one-day visit and they are expected to meet with President Maada Bio.



Sierra Leone Health Ministry to roll out free polio vaccine to 1.4 million children

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation in collaboration with its partners will embark on a national polio vaccination roll out in May and June this year. The vaccination is a two-rounded campaign that will target over 1.4 million children between the ages of 0 – 5 years old. Round one will happen from Saturday, May 15, to Tuesday, May 18 and round two will be from Friday, June 11, to June 14, this year. The strategy of the campaign is house to house in which teams of health workers will go to households to the eligible beneficiaries and its main aim is to protect children from poliovirus.

