Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone receives first batch of Ebola vaccine doses

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Sierra Leone has received a new batch of Ebola vaccine as the virus is taking a fresh wave in neighbouring country Guinea and surfacing in Liberia. This consignment has a total 640 doses from the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Company in America. By the end of August this year Sierra Leone will receive up to 30,000 vials of the Ebola vaccines for nationwide vaccination exercise.



4,354 students graduate from Njala University

On Saturday April 10, 2021, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Njala University Professor osman A. Sankoh has conferred Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates to 4,354 graduating students on behalf of the Chancellor of the University, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio. This is the 13th convocation of Njala University as an independent institution and the graduates were honoured with Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, Bachelor of Science with Honours in Agricultural Economics, Bachelor of Science in Social Work, Diploma in Banking and Finance, Higher Diploma in Public Health, Master of Education, Master of Science in Education and other high profile degrees from marketable courses.



Chinese Embassy donates to Susan’s Bay fire victims

His Excellency Hu ZhangLiang, the Ambassador of China to Sierra Leone has delivered donations of food and non food items to the victims of the fire accident in Susan’s Bay community, Freetown. The donated items include 12.5 tons of rice, 2.5 tons of sugar, 2,500 litres of cooking oil, 5 tons of flour, 990 kg of salt and 100 towel blankets. About three weeks ago a massive fire accident surfaced in the Susan’s Bay community leaving hundreds of people homeless and millions of properties destroyed.

