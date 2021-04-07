Sierra Leone News Today

Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd Unveils Plans to Construct 200MW Solar Plant in Freetown



Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd partly owned by Shenzhen Energy Group and China Africa Development Fund have unveiled plans to construct a combined capacity of 200 megawatts solar plant in Freetown. The solar plant is expected to contribute to the power shortages in Freetown. The MOU was signed by the Ministry of Energy of the Sierra Leone Government.



Sierra Leone Benefits from $21.4m Debt Relief from the IMF



The Sierra Leone Government has benefited from $21.4m International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) third tranche of debt relief service under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT). Two other similar tranches were approved on 13th of April, 2020 ($18.9m) and the 2nd October, 2020 ($17.3m) respectively.



Mayor of Kanifing Municipality in Banjul visits Freetown City Council



The Mayor of Kanifing Municipality in Banjul, the Gambia, Lord Ahmed Talib Bensouda, has paid an official working visit to Freetown City Council Mayor, Her Worship Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr. The week-long visit is to provide an opportunity for the Kanifing Municipality to assess the achievement and challenges of the Transform-Freetown initiative by the Freetown City Council to turn Freetown into a developed Urban City in Africa.



Ministry of Sports and National Sports Authority Lifts Ban on Spectators Attending Sports Activities



The Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Authority have in a statement lifted the ban on sports spectators attending sporting activities across the country. The authorities said that 30 percent of fans can now be allowed to watch sporting events across the country but with stricts observation of the Covid-19 regulations instituted by NACOVERC.

