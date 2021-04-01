Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone vs Benin Match Rescheduled for June

The Sierra Leone vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match which failed to take place on Tuesday, March 30th has been rescheduled to June during the next international window. The match was cancelled as a result of the Benin team refusing to step down from their bus due to five players of their team testing positive for Covid-19. The Benin team claimed that all their staff and players conducted their Covid-19 test before they left Benin and it was not possible for them to be positive.

SLFA to Appeal CAF’s Decision to Postpone Sierra Leone vs Benin Match

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has in a news release stated that the CAF Organizing Committee of the African Cup of Nations has not stated the yardstick it used to arrive at the decision to postpone Sierra Leone vs Benin match to June 2021. SLFA made reference to Articles 83, 84, 85 of the AFCON Regulations governing issues around failure to report for a match and/or refusal to play and they have resolved to appeal the decision of the AFCON Organising Committee.

18 Years Old Sentenced to 8 Years Imprisonment For Sexual Penetration

Justice Kamanda at the Sexual Offences Model Court has sentenced John Saffa to eight years imprisonment for sexually penetrating a 10 years old child contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012 and as amended in section 4 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2019.

The Consortium of Political Parties Objects to Government Lack of Due Processes

The Consortium of Progressive Political Parties (COPPP) has on March 31st, 2021 stated in a news release the Government is attempting to force Mid-Term Census despite indications that Statistics Sierra Leone not having enough time to conduct a professional and credible census nationwide.

