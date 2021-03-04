Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone pays SLL 51 billion tuition fees for pupils

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Basic Senior Secondary Education has on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, paid a total of SLL 51,433,930,000 as tuition fees for 2,139,562 pupils in Pre Primary, Primary, Junior, and Senior Secondary Schools attending government and government-assisted schools. The fees paid are for the second term of the 2020/2021 academic year and a total of 6,965 schools are beneficiaries.



Parliament of Sierra Leone unveils its service charter

The Parliament of Sierra Leone with support from the Westminster Foundation for Democracy has on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, unveiled its service charter to the public. The service charter is a reflection of the institution’s commitment to assist and make available the best parliamentary service standard to the citizens of Sierra Leone. Parliament of Sierra Leone and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy develop the charter with the aim of creating an open and accessible parliament for the people of Sierra Leone.



Sierra Leone Covid 19 status update

Sierra Leone has today, March 4, 2021, records a total of 3,900 confirmed positive Covid 19 cases. So far the country has also recorded 2,652 recoveries and 79 deaths. The figure recorded shows that over 40 percent of the confirmed cases are women and more than 58 percent are men. Western Area Urban (Freetown) accounts for more than 2,000 confirmed cases that is over 70 percent. Other districts and inbound passengers are accounting for the rest of the cases, with Karene and Falaba district not registering cases for a couple of months now.

