Sierra Leone News Today

Justice Samba subscribes to the oath of office

Honorable Justice Miatta Samba has on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, subscribes to the office as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone at State House in Freetown. During the event, she was described to be a celebration of the Girl Child. The new judge was appointed by President Julius Maada Bio and later approved by the Parliament of Sierra Leone on February 23, 2021. She thanked the president for the appointment and assured him of her unbiased dispensation of justice without fear or favor and with God being her helper and the Constitution is her guide.



Members of Parliament unsatisfied with rooftop tower installations

The Committee on Information and Communication in the Parliament of Sierra Leone has frowned at what it described as the rampant mounting of telecommunication towers on rooftops. According to the MPs they are worried about the mounting of these towers on rooftops, especially private buildings. They further maintained that those towers pose serious threats to people living in those buildings across the country and engineers have confirmed that the radioactive materials emitted by those towers are very poisonous to humans.



NATCOM sensitize school-going pupils on Africa Safe Internet Day

National Telecommunication Commission (NATCOM) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Communications and its partners has observed the Africa Safe Internet Day with school-going pupils by organizing a one-day sensitization program. The event was held to raise awareness on the need for pupils and children to use the internet to search, browse and do research. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Together for a better internet’.

